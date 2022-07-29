Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AnaptysBio worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 104,558 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,081,000.
Shares of ANAB opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.14. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
