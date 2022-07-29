Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Reduced by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Nucor Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $130.40 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

