Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 3,602 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SJW Group worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SJW Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.55. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.24%.

SJW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

