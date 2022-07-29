Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Green Dot worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

NYSE GDOT opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

