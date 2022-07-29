Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 606.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $51.07 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38.

