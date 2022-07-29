Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of AXS opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

