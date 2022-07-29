Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $98,589,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

NYSE:INSP opened at $208.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -133.65 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

