Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 892.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,248,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $400.76 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.