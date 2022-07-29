Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,937 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Science Applications International by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,094,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Science Applications International Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

SAIC opened at $95.69 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

