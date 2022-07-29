Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Reduced by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $400.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.24. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

