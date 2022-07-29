Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $208.50 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.01 and its 200-day moving average is $211.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.