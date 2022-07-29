12,185 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,185 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,494,000. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after buying an additional 174,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after buying an additional 128,139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,776,000 after buying an additional 117,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thor Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.73. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

