Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,710 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $60,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,142.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $60,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,142.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,338 shares of company stock valued at $867,755 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

