Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after purchasing an additional 220,667 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Meritage Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,045,000 after purchasing an additional 81,537 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MTH. TheStreet lowered Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

