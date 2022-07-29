Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $988,000 Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.73.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

