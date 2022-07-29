Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AnaptysBio worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 668,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $12,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,679,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAB opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.14. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

