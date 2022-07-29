Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CONN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Conn’s to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

