Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 144,399 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,399 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.37.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

