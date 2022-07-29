Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Conn’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 747,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Conn’s by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 662,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 163,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Conn’s by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 349,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 510,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 104,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Conn’s to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $224.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.44. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

