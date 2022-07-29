Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,978 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 37.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 103.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,632 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 123.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

