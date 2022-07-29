NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,710 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.4% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 158.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 93,676 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 400,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 563.52 and a beta of 1.14. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $66,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $66,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,338 shares of company stock worth $867,755. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.