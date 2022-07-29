Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

GEF opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

GEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

