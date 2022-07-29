Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 144,399 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,399 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,408 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,938,000 after acquiring an additional 875,171 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after acquiring an additional 825,416 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.37.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

