Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 54,968 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 441,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 210,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
CW opened at $141.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.34. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $162.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.30%.
A number of brokerages have commented on CW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
