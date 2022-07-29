Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,809.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven Mark Lessack bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,863.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,809.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $53.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

