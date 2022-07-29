Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, insider Steven Mark Lessack acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Mark Lessack bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,863.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on STC. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

NYSE STC opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

