Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,057 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $82,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

INTU opened at $448.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

