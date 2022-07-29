Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $91,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

MPWR stock opened at $460.11 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $416.52 and a 200 day moving average of $424.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $550.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

