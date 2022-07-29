Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Takes $1.33 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 73,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 94,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,203,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,117,000 after purchasing an additional 157,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

