Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
