Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,762 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $231.79 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.97.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

