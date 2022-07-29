iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $325.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.04. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $284.31 and a one year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

