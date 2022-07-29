Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.49% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $20,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 11.2 %

NYSE HASI opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.