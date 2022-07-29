Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 181.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $114.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -161.39 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.03. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

