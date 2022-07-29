Shopify’s (SHOP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.28 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Shopify by 992.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,466,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.