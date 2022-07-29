Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $387,237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after acquiring an additional 177,131 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $53,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. HSBC cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

NYSE:ROK opened at $247.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.89 and its 200 day moving average is $246.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.