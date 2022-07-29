2,478 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.16.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

