Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 23,408 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,701,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $159.09 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.19.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

