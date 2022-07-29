Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,014 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after buying an additional 221,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 806,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after buying an additional 183,810 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 46,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 235,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 83,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,762,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $45.44 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COOP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

