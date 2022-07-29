Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Primoris Services worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 134,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,130,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $4,848,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRIM opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

