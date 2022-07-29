Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,679,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 307,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.