Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EchoStar worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. Equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

