Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SWX. Argus raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

Southwest Gas Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $278,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWX opened at $87.77 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.28). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

