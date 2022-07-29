Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $56,589.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,107.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $56,589.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,107.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $55,151.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,650.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,228. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

