Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 349,875 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,412,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 210,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 106,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
