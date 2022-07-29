Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,787 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 48.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at $487,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $62,599.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $87.77 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.28). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

