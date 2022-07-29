Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DFIN stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.91. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
