Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:EPC opened at $40.53 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

