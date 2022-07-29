Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 351.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LPX opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

