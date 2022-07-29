OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Compass Point lowered their price target on OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

OneMain Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of OMF opened at $37.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

